How to watch Kansas basketball continue non-conference schedule against Kansas City

LAWRENCE — Kansas basketball’s next matchup during its 2023-24 season is Tuesday at 7 p.m. at home against Kansas City.

The top-10 ranked Jayhawks (7-1) are coming off of a win at home against another top 10 team in UConn. The Roos (3-5) are coming off of a win at home against Southeast Missouri State. It’s another opportunity for Kansas to develop as its non-conference slate continues.

Here’s what fans should know in order to watch, stream and listen to the game:

How to watch Kansas basketball against Kansas City

When: 7 p.m. (CT) on Tuesday, Dec. 5

Where: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas

TV: Big 12 NOW on ESPN+

Livestream: ESPN app

Online radio: Jayhawk Radio Network

Who are the TV announcers for Kansas’ game against Kansas City?

Steven Davis, Nick Bahe and Kennetra Pulliams will be on the call.

Kansas coach Bill Self yells out toward his players from the bench during the first half of Friday's game against UConn inside Allen Fieldhouse.

RELATED: Kansas Athletics announces $35 million gift for Gateway District from Brad Garlinghouse

RELATED: Why KJ Adams Jr.’s performance mattered so much to Kansas basketball coach Bill Self

RELATED: Defending national champion UConn showed up, and Kansas basketball’s fan base delivered

Jordan Guskey covers University of Kansas Athletics at The Topeka Capital-Journal. He is the National Sports Media Association’s sportswriter of the year for the state of Kansas for 2022. Contact him at jmguskey@gannett.com or on Twitter at @JordanGuskey.

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: How to watch Kansas basketball continue season against Kansas City