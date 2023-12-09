How to watch Kansas basketball battle Missouri in rivalry matchup inside Allen Fieldhouse

LAWRENCE — Kansas basketball’s next game during its 2023-24 regular season is Saturday at 4:15 p.m. at home against Missouri.

The No. 3 Jayhawks (8-1) are coming off of a win at home against Kansas City. The Tigers (7-2) are coming off of a win at home against Wichita State. It’s the latest edition of this rivalry.

Here’s what fans need to know so they can watch, stream and listen to the game:

How to watch Kansas basketball against Missouri

When: 4:15 p.m. (CT) on Saturday, Dec. 9

Where: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas

TV: ESPN

Livestream: ESPN App

Online radio: Jayhawk Radio Network

Who are the TV announcers for Kansas’ game against Missouri?

Tom Hart and Fran Fraschilla will be on the call.

Jordan Guskey covers University of Kansas Athletics at The Topeka Capital-Journal. He is the National Sports Media Association’s sportswriter of the year for the state of Kansas for 2022. Contact him at jmguskey@gannett.com or on Twitter at @JordanGuskey.

