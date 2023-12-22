How to watch Kansas basketball against Yale: Time, TV, streaming

LAWRENCE — Kansas basketball’s next matchup in the 2023-24 regular season is Friday at home against Yale.

The No. 2 Jayhawks (10-1) are coming off a win at Indiana. The Bulldogs (7-5) won their last game at Quinnipiac. Both teams are on winning streaks, with Kansas at six and Yale at two.

Here’s what fans need to know so they can watch, stream and listen to the game:

How to watch Kansas basketball against Yale

When: 7 p.m. CT on Friday, Dec. 22

Where: Allen Fieldhouse in Lawrence, Kansas

TV: Big 12 NOW on ESPN+

Livestream: ESPN App

Online radio: Jayhawk Radio Network from Learfield

Jordan Guskey covers University of Kansas Athletics at The Topeka Capital-Journal. He is the National Sports Media Association’s sportswriter of the year for the state of Kansas for 2022. Contact him at jmguskey@gannett.com or on Twitter at @JordanGuskey.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: How to watch Kansas basketball against Yale: Time, streaming