How to watch Kansas baseball play Kansas State in Big 12 Conference tournament

LAWRENCE — Kansas baseball will face Kansas State on Tuesday in the opening round of the Big 12 Conference tournament.

The No. 7-seed Jayhawks (29-21, 15-15 in Big 12) are coming in off of three-straight defeats, including a road series loss against Texas. The No. 6-seed Wildcats (31-22, 15-15 in Big 12) are coming in off of a series win against BYU, winning two of three at home. When the two programs faced off this season, with KU traveling to Manhattan, Kansas State won two of three games for a series win.

RELATED: 5 things to know about Kansas baseball starting pitcher, Big 12 standout Reese Dutton

RELATED: Get to know Kansas baseball's star freshman pitcher, MLB draft pick Dominic Voegele

Here’s what fans need to know in order to watch the Jayhawks’ compete in postseason play:

What channel is Kansas baseball vs Kansas State?

TV channel: Big 12 Now on ESPN+

Stream: ESPN App

Kansas baseball will face Kansas State on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. It is also available on the ESPN App.

Kansas baseball vs Kansas State start time

Date: Tuesday, May 21

Time: 9 a.m. (CT)

Kansas baseball’s game against Kansas State is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. (CT).

Kansas baseball 2024 schedule

These are the last five games Kansas played this year. The Jayhawks’ full schedule is available here.

May 11 (home): Kansas 11, Houston 9

May 12 (home): Kansas 9, Houston 6

May 16 (away): Texas 5, Kansas 4

May 17 (away): Texas 3, Kansas 2

May 18 (away): Texas 9, Kansas 7

Kansas State baseball 2024 schedule

These are the last five games Kansas State played this year. The Wildcats’ full schedule is available here.

May 11 (away): West Virginia 13, Kansas State 0

May 12 (away): West Virginia 12, Kansas State 5

May 16 (home): Kansas State 7, BYU 6

May 17 (home): Kansas State 2, BYU 1

May 18 (home): BYU 12, Kansas State 8

Kansas baseball coach Dan Fitzgerald exchanges words with officials during a game against Texas on May 16, 2024 at UFCU Disch-Falk Field in Austin.

Jordan Guskey covers University of Kansas Athletics at The Topeka Capital-Journal. He is the National Sports Media Association’s sportswriter of the year for the state of Kansas for 2022. Contact him at jmguskey@gannett.com or on Twitter at @JordanGuskey.

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: How to watch Kansas baseball play Kansas State in Big 12 tournament