Watch Kang-in Lee Score South Korea’s Lone Goal Against China (Video)
Several Paris Saint-Germain stars are with their respective national teams now that the 2023-24 season is over. Some are competing in international tournaments, while others, like Kang-in Lee, are playing FIFA World Cup qualifying matches.
Lee scored the lone goal in South Korea’s 1-0 win over China on Tuesday at the Seoul World Cup Stadium, which allowed the team to finish first in Group C with 16 points in the second preliminary round.
Watch the Lee goal below:
[GOAL] 대한민국🇰🇷 1-0 🇨🇳중국
이강인의 발에서 시작된 전개는 이강인의 발에서 마무리됩니다! 원정석을 가득 메운 중국 관중들은 침묵에 빠집니다!#대한민국 #축구국가대표팀 #월드컵 #2차예선 pic.twitter.com/clSl9cfqKy
— theKFA (@theKFA) June 11, 2024