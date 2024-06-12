Watch Kang-in Lee Score South Korea’s Lone Goal Against China (Video)

Several Paris Saint-Germain stars are with their respective national teams now that the 2023-24 season is over. Some are competing in international tournaments, while others, like Kang-in Lee, are playing FIFA World Cup qualifying matches.

Lee scored the lone goal in South Korea’s 1-0 win over China on Tuesday at the Seoul World Cup Stadium, which allowed the team to finish first in Group C with 16 points in the second preliminary round.

Watch the Lee goal below: