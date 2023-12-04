Watch: Kane calls DeBrincat's 200th goal live on Red Wings' broadcast originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The chemistry between Patrick Kane and Alex DeBrincat is at an all-time high.

After signing a one-year contract with the Detroit Red Wings last week, the three-time Stanley Cup champion and former Hart Trophy winner joined the Red Wings' broadcast booth Saturday for a second-period hit with Ken Daniels and Mickey Redmond.

DeBrincat cashed in on a one-timer on the power play while Kane was in the booth, giving his close friend the opportunity to call his 200th NHL goal live on air.

Patrick Kane was in Detroit’s broadcast booth when Alex DeBrincat scored his 200th career NHL goal. #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/tAxfFF42S9 — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) December 3, 2023

"Great shot by DeBrincat," Kane said. "He doesn't miss many of those, that's for sure."

Kane, 35, and DeBrincat were a dynamic duo on the Blackhawks' front line from 2017 to 2022. While teammates in Chicago, DeBrincat recorded two seasons with over 75 points, and Kane averaged over 85 points per season.

DeBrincat, 25, signed a four-year deal with the Red Wings this offseason worth $31.5 million after playing 82 games for the Senators in 2022-23.

Kane is still rehabbing from offseason hip surgery, and is expected to make his Red Wings debut in the month of December.

