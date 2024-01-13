Watch Kalen DeBoer arrive in Tuscaloosa as Alabama football coach
Here’s full video of Kalen DeBoer arriving in Tuscaloosa after he was named Alabama football coach.
Here’s full video of Kalen DeBoer arriving in Tuscaloosa after he was named Alabama football coach.
No, The Beatles didn't arrive in Tuscaloosa Friday night. That was Kalen DeBoer.
Saban retired on Wednesday.
Kalen DeBoer has some legendary shoes to fill at Alabama. But history hasn't been too kind to coaches who follow all-timers.
The former Mississippi State QB isn't sticking around in Washington.
Kalen DeBoer may have turned Washington around in just two years, but his journey to becoming Alabama's new coach isn't an overnight success story.
Nick Saban is calling it a career.
Johnson has rushed for 1,113 yards and 14 touchdowns this season.
Neither team has won a national championship in a long time. The winner of the Sugar Bowl can get one step closer to claiming another crown.
Bulls color commentator Stacey King called the reaction "classless" and "the worst thing I've ever seen in my life."
Carroll's comments Friday further suggest that the decision to end his tenure as Seahawks coach was not mutual.
The apparent commitment to UCF comes only four days after Williams parted with the University of Memphis and entered the transfer portal.
The Clippers are scheduled to move into Intuit Arena next season.
There are several intriguing wild-card matchups, so lean on Dalton Del Don to help you set the best daily fantasy lineup for an action-packed weekend.
The bulk of the players on this week's list of priority pickups should be available in the majority of hoops leagues.
The AP announced its All-Pro teams on Friday.
Mark Andrews could return to the active roster in time for the Ravens' first playoff game.
Follow along as contracts are signed and rosters for 2024 are assembled.
Here's how to watch all six NFL wild card playoff matchups this weekend.
Mayo will become the youngest coach in the NFL.
Everything you need to know injury-wise for wild-card weekend.