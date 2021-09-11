WATCH: Kaiir Elam snags first interception of 2021 season

Florida’s offense has been cruising along in its game against the South Florida Bulls on Saturday, with Dameon Pierce pushing the ball into the end zone to open up scoring, as well as a pair of touchdown bombs from both quarterbacks Emory Jones and Anthony Richardson. It was only a matter of time before the Gators defense would make its presence felt and the team’s star defensive back stepped up and made the play.

With 8:09 left in the second quarter, Bulls quarterback Cade Fortin took the snap and under pressure from his blind side from linebacker Jeremiah Moon overthrew his receiver and right into the hands of cornerback Kaiir Elam, who grabbed the ball and slid out of bounds.

First INT of the year for Kaiir Elam pic.twitter.com/PO8NDbjnuw — Sports by Tampa Bay Times (@TBTimes_Sports) September 11, 2021

The turnover was the first of the game and the junior’s first pick of the 2021 campaign. The Gators would score a touchdown on the ensuing possession, pushing the score up to 35-3, which remained on the scoreboard as the two teams entered halftime.

