Watch: Kai Havertz goal & assist vs Scotland at Euro 2024

Kai Havertz starred in Germany’s opening-day Euro 2024 win over Scotland on Friday night, with Kieran Tierney featuring for the opposition.

MUNICH, GERMANY: Kai Havertz of Germany shakes hands with Julian Nagelsmann, Head Coach of Germany, after being substituted during the UEFA EURO 2024 group stage match between Germany and Scotland at Munich Football Arena on June 14, 2024. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

The pressure was on Kai Havertz’s shoulders on Friday night, tasked with leading the line for Euro 2024 hosts Germany as they took on Scotland in the tournament’s opening game. The Arsenal forward definitely rose to the occasion.

In an inspired first half, Havertz first assisted Jamal Musiala before scoring a penalty of his own. With Germany 3-0 up after 63 minutes, the Arsenal striker was withdrawn to a standing ovation.

Germany went on to score a couple more goals after the substitution, but an Antonio Rudiger own goal denied them a clean sheet and meant the match finished 5-1.

MUNICH, GERMANY: Kai Havertz of Germany scores his team’s third goal from the penalty-spot during the UEFA EURO 2024 group stage match between Germany and Scotland at Munich Football Arena on June 14, 2024. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

On top of his goal and assist, Havertz won all three of his aerial duels, causing the Scottish defence all sorts of problems.

It was a defence containing Arsenal’s Kieran Tierney, though he’ll be grateful that he was mostly utilised on the left of the three centre-backs, away from Havertz.

Tierney won all of his individual duels and made a couple of key tackles on the night, but Scotland were far outclassed by the hosts on this occasion.

Highlights of the game are available here or below, with Havertz’s assist at the timestamp 0:35 and his goal at 2:14.

What’s next?

FLORENCE, ITALY: Jorginho of Italy looks on during an Italy Training Session at Forte Village Resort on June 06, 2023. (Photo by Claudio Villa/Getty Images)

There could be a few more Arsenal players in action on Saturday, with David Raya an option for Spain against Croatia at 17:00 BST and Jorginho a possible starter for Italy against Albania at 20:00 BST.