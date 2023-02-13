WATCH: Kadarius Toney’s longest punt return in Super Bowl history

A second-half comeback by the Kansas City Chiefs mounted against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII was sparked by former Florida Gators wide receiver Kadarius Toney, who arrived in KC via a trade with the New York Giants during the regular season.

Toney’s five-yard touchdown reception from Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes in the fouth quarter was big but even bigger was a 65-yard punt return later on that put the Chiefs at the Eagles’ 5-yard-line — eventually leading to a crucial touchdown.

Toney’s run was the NFL’s record longest punt return in Super Bowl history and the longest postseason punt return in Chiefs franchise history.

Take a look below at the punt return in all its glory.

KADARIUS TONEY TAKES IT DOWN TO THE 5 YARD LINE. THIS GAME. 🔥🔥🔥 📺: #SBLVII on FOX

📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/d8gBDzRt2m pic.twitter.com/bFMl6VQPUA — NFL (@NFL) February 13, 2023

Toney saw little action in the first half, getting just a single snap in both the first and second quarters combined. Fortunately for KC fans, the team unleashed the “human joystick” during the second half on offense and special teams, resulting in its second Lombardi Trophy in four years.

