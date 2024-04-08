WATCH: K-State women’s hoops ‘Coach Nick’ in-studio on K-Nation

TOPEKA (KSNT) – K-State women’s basketball Chief of Staff Mike Nicholson joined K-Nation on Sunday to talk the past, the present and what’s looking like a very exciting future for Wildcat women’s basketball.

Editor’s note: This interview was recorded before K-State center Ayoka Lee announced her decision to return for her final year of college eligibility. Click here for the story on Lee coming back.

Nicholson, who goes by ‘Coach Nick,’ has been with the Wildcats for three seasons. The 2023-24 season was a defining era in K-State women’s basketball history, with the ‘Cats earning a national ranking as high as No. 2 and hosting the first two rounds of the NCAA tournament.

A second-round loss to Colorado wasn’t the way the ‘Cats wanted to end the year, but Coach Nick says there’s so much momentum to build from.

“To overcome with [Ayoka Lee] getting hurt in the middle of the year and still manage to keep winning and say near the top of the Big 12 and give us a chance for that championship the last week,” Nicholson said. “What a really good year when you look back on everything.”

Click here for more K-Nation content.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.