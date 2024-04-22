WATCH: K-State’s Wentworth talks dominant first start of 2024 on K-Nation

MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT) – K-State sophomore pitcher Jackson Wentworth hadn’t started a game in the 2024 season until Saturday.

He made 18 appearances – all out of the bullpen – leading up to the Wildcats’ second contest against No. 15 Oklahoma State.

The right-handed pitcher was dominant from the jump: striking out the side in the first and eventually throwing perfect through 4.1 innings. Wentworth finished with 6.1 innings pitched, striking out eight and only allowing only one run. Most importantly, Wentworth got the win.

After the game, Wentworth sat down with K-Nation’s Landon Reinhardt for a one-on-one interview.

“It felt really great, being able to start for my team,” Wentworth said. “Giving the best outing I could, giving us a chance to win, a series win, against Oklahoma State because they’re ranked 15th.”

Wentworth hadn’t even thought about the possibility of a perfect outing until he retired the first nine batters in-a-row.

“I looked up at the scoreboard. I was like, ‘Oh wow, I have no runs, no hits, nothing.’ And the next inning, obviously, I thought it, so, I jinxed myself and gave up a hit, but it’s whatever,” Wentworth said.

The win secured a series victory over the 15th-ranked Cowboys after an extra innings walk-off in Friday night’s game. K-State hadn’t won a series against Oklahoma State since 2010.

“Means everything really knowing that we want to go to Omaha,” Wentworth said. “Getting to a regional and get hot at the right time will also help us get to Omaha, which is our main goal.”

