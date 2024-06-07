How to watch: K-State-Virginia Super Regional

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas State Wildcats are in the Super Regional round of the NCAA baseball tournament, on the cusp of qualifying for the College World Series.

The Wildcats are in Charlottesville, Virginia, taking on the Virginia Cavaliers in a three-game series. They got there after a strong offensive Regionals performance in Fayetteville, Arkansas, against Arkansas, Louisiana Tech, and Southeast Missouri State last weekend.

This season is the first since 2013 that Kansas State has qualified for the NCAA tournament at all, and if the Wildcats can pull off an upset over Virginia, would go to the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska, for the first time in program history.

Below is more information, as well as links, on how to watch Friday’s contest.

How to Watch:

Who: Kansas State Wildcats (35-24) vs. Virginia Cavaliers (44-15)

When: Friday, June 7 at 6 p.m. CST

Where: Davenport Fied at Disharoon Park — Charlottesville, Virginia

TV/Stream: ESPN2/Watch ESPN

