WATCH: K-State’s new QB coach previews plan for Avery Johnson on K-Nation

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – K-State welcomed a man familiar with Big 12 football to its staff shortly after the 2023 season wrapped up.

The Wildcats hired Matt Wells, former Texas Tech head coach and more recently an offensive analyst for Oklahoma, as their new co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

Wells, who also carries the title of ‘Associate Head Coach’ for K-State football, sat down for a one-on-one interview which aired on K-Nation.

He’s working closely alongside offensive coordinator Conor Riley, who was promoted to that role while continuing his duties as offensive line coach. Wells says he had great respect for Riley, even before coming to Manhattan, from seeing how well his offensive linemen have always played together.

“He’s way more than an O-line coach,” Wells said. “He is a guy that understands the passing game, he understands leverage, he understands numbers in the run game as well as in the passing game… Extremely smart, extremely bright. I just think the friendship is there, too. That’s growing. That takes time… it’s going well.”

Wells’ top-priority, for now, is likely the development of rising sophomore quarterback Avery Johnson. Click here for more on how the ‘Cats plan to keep Johnson healthy.

“His desire to be great,” Well said, when asked what he’s learned about the Wildcat quarterback in the few short months since arriving in Manhattan. “Some people say [they want to be great] and they don’t embody it. From early in the morning to late at night and every day… just hungry. Wants to be coached, has taken an iPad full of notes over the last two months…”

Wells says from a performance/ physical standpoint, Johnson’s arm accuracy is the next thing that stands out after his most obvious and glaring trait: His speed.

