WATCH: K.C. Wolf gets into the Halloween spirit, scares fans

The Kansas City Chiefs are known for having one of the zaniest mascots in the NFL, and on a week of a highly anticipated international road trip, the team’s beloved canid had some fun scaring fans to celebrate Halloween.

In a video posted to the Chiefs’ official Twitter account, K.C. Wolf can be seen having the time of his life injecting a little spookiness into his surroundings.

KC Wolf is on the prowl this Halloween… pic.twitter.com/5Pi62puYOS — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) October 31, 2023

While the Halloween holiday may be over, the levity provided by this one-of-a-kind canine is sure to stick with fans for months to come. The patience necessary to execute this outstanding gag is an underrated part of K.C. Wolf’s game, and his googly eyes really hammer home the bizarre nature of any interaction he has with the general public.

Expect the Æðelwulf (noble wolf) to be a fixture of the holiday season as the Chiefs prepare for the most challenging part of their 2023 schedule, starting with their Week 9 matchup against the Miami Dolphins in Germany on Sunday.

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire