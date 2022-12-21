WATCH: Jyaire Hill’s epic troll of Purdue and Illinois before picking Michigan football

Michigan football’s newest pledge appears to be something of a prankster.

2023 Kankakee (Ill.) four-star cornerback Jyaire Hill was long rumored to be between Michigan football and the Illinois Fighting Illini, but some questions arose as early signing day approached. First, Ryan Walters, the former defensive coordinator for the Illini, took over the Purdue program after Jeff Brohm left for Louisville. Then, Hill raised more questions when he released a top five just two days before his commitment date which didn’t include the Wolverines.

Despite that, predictions kept rolling for the maize and blue, with many in the recruiting world suspecting it was a ruse. They turned out to be right as Hill committed to Michigan on Wednesday.

What fans who weren’t in attendance (who either watched live on ESPN or on one of the various live streams) didn’t see was just how deep Hill’s troll went. First, he only had two teams pictured on the table, Illinois and Purdue. Secondly, he showed a video before he put on the hat with the Block M. It turns out, Hill really took his head-fake the full distance.

After his commitment, he reposted the video on his Instagram, showing the world just how deep his fake went.

(The relevant part of the video starts at the 2:39 mark in the video.)

So, Hill really made it look like he was choosing between Illinois and Purdue, all the way until he put on the Michigan hat.

Though the buzz strongly favored the maize and blue, fans of the Illini and Boilermakers have to be reeling that much more considering how Hill used their programs at patsies before he ultimately chose to wear a winged helmet at the next level.

Still, it’s an epic, epic troll if we’ve ever seen one.

List

Early Signing Day: 2023 Michigan football signee tracker

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire