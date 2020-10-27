WATCH: Juwan Johnson surprises wife with news that he is playing in first NFL game originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

Juwan Johnson couldn’t wait to share the news.

The former Oregon wideout, now New Orleans Saints wide receiver found out Saturday that he was going to be making his NFL debut. Moments later, he broke the news to his wife, Chanen, in a viral video on Tik Tok. The surprise brought Chanen to tears.

If this doesn’t give you all the feels, we don’t know what will.

Chanen couldn’t be prouder of her husband.

The two reportedly met in 2016 when Raygoza was a gymnast at Penn State. Johnson popped the question to his longtime girlfriend in January, before the two tied the knot in February in Las Vegas.

The Saints called up Johnson from the practice squad in Week 7 as wide receiver Michael Thomas was hindered by injuries and Emmanuel Sanders was placed on the COVID-19 reserve list. The rookie appeared in 19 percent of the team’s offensive snaps and contributed 27 percent of the special teams snaps vs. Carolina.

Johnson, a grad transfer from Penn State, played just one season with the Ducks, finishing with 30 receptions for 476 yards and four touchdowns. His winning first down in Oregon’s Rose Bowl victory over Wisconsin and final drive against Washington State were instrumental for the Pac-12 champions.

The 24-year-old went on to sign with the Saints following the 2020 NFL Draft, signing a three-year deal worth $2.295 million.

Johnson has since reverted to the practice squad roster since his first start as a pro, but per NFL rules, players can be called up twice from the practice squad in a given season and revert to the practice squad without needing to clear waivers.

Since Johnson was called up to replace Sanders, who was on the reserve-COVID list, his promotion to the active roster does not count against the team’s limit. He can be called up two more times, which hopefully means more special videos from The Johnsons in the future.