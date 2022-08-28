Watch Jusuf Nukic throw down best dunk of World Cup qualifying

Jusuf Nurkic sure looks healthy.

The Bosnian big man brought it against European powerhouse France and led Bosnia and Herzegovina to a 96-90 upset win, scoring 21 and throwing down the best dunk of the competition on

Jusuf Nurkic posterizes Vincent Poirier 🔥 pic.twitter.com/XdHgAGzmNz — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) August 27, 2022

Jusuf Nurkic left it all for Bosnia vs France 21 points

9-16 FG

9 rebounds

4 assists

2 steals

1 block

23 ranking#RipCity #FIBAWC pic.twitter.com/rWOFeVcEig — Christos Tsaltas (@Tsaltas46) August 27, 2022

This game went to double overtime — and Nurkic fouled out — but the No. 46 ranked team in the world (by FIBA) found a way to knock off the No. 4 team in an upset for the ages.

