Watch Jusuf Nukic throw down best dunk of World Cup qualifying

Kurt Helin
·1 min read
Jusuf Nurkic sure looks healthy.

The Bosnian big man brought it against European powerhouse France and led Bosnia and Herzegovina to a 96-90 upset win, scoring 21 and throwing down the best dunk of the competition on

This game went to double overtime — and Nurkic fouled out — but the No. 46 ranked team in the world (by FIBA) found a way to knock off the No. 4 team in an upset for the ages.

