Watch: Justyn Ross leaps up high to score 2nd preseason touchdown

Justyn Ross is a fan favorite for both Clemson and Kansas City Chiefs fans, as both want to see the talented young wide receiver succeed in the NFL.

Playing against the Cleveland Browns in Week 3 of the preseason on Saturday, Ross scored a 3-yard touchdown on a fade to the side of the end zone.

As of the second quarter of Saturday’s game, Ross has recorded six receptions for 69 yards and two touchdowns this preseason. Along with flashing at training camp, Ross’ ability to make plays in the three preseason games sets him up for a solid chance of making the 53-man roster for the Chiefs.

At Clemson, Ross had 158 receptions for 2,379 yards and 20 touchdowns over three years. The 6-foot-4, 210-pound receiver was forced to miss his junior season due to a congenital fusion in his spine, but he returned to the field in 2021 for his senior season. He went undrafted in the 2022 NFL draft before the Chiefs signed him as an undrafted free agent.

Here’s Ross jumping up high to snag a touchdown:

