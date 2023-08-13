Watch: Justyn Ross hits pay dirt for first career NFL score

Former Clemson wide receiver Justyn Ross scored his first career NFL touchdown on Sunday.

Playing against the New Orleans Saints, Ross caught a pass from quarterback Shane Buechele over the middle of the field to score a 15-yard touchdown. He finished the game with two receptions for 29 yards and the score.

Ross missed his entire rookie season due to a foot injury. But since he returned in the spring, he has garnered respect from teammates, including quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Ross has also received first-team reps throughout training camp.

At Clemson, Ross had 158 receptions for 2,379 yards and 20 touchdowns over three years. The 6-foot-4, 210-pound receiver was forced to miss his junior season due to a congenital fusion in his spine, but he returned to the field in 2021 for his senior season. He went undrafted in the 2022 NFL draft before the Chiefs signed him as an undrafted free agent.

Here’s his first score in the pros:

