WATCH: Justin Tucker drills 70-yard field goal at Pro Bowl practice

Justin Tucker is the most accurate kicker in NFL history, but at Pro Bowl practice Friday he decided to show off his ridiculous range by drilling a 70-yard field goal with relative ease.

Justin Tucker casually nailing 70 yarders 😮 @jtuck9 pic.twitter.com/gZPPXKVj8b — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) January 22, 2020

Hitting 70-yard field goals in practice isn't anything new. He spent time in the offseason drilling kicks from the same distance.

There just wasn't any need for Tucker to kick a record-breaking field goal because the Ravens offense was seemingly always in the red zone. Tucker attempted 59 extra points this year, which was the most he'd ever taken in a season by 17 and led the league by a wide margin.

Tucker's current career-long is the 61-yard bomb he hit in 2013. His longest field goal in 2019 was 51 yards.

In a game like the Pro Bowl, field position and the final result doesn't really matter. So maybe Tucker will get a chance to kick from 70-plus during the game on Sunday.

