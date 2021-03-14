Watch: Justin Thomas tears up in Players Championship post-round interview when asked about late grandpa

In the early part of Justin Thomas’s post-round interview after wrapping up the Players Championship title, Thomas was all smiles. There was a lot to smile about, too, after a final-round 4-under 68 that included an eagle, four birdies and ended with a perfectly-struck 5-wood off the 18th tee that curled around the water running up the left side of the hole.

“I fought so hard today, I stayed really patient,” Thomas told Golf Channel immediately after the round.

Thomas also touched on his friend Tiger Woods, who remains in recuperation after a serious car accident last month. He noted that he might have chirped at Woods a little more had he been on-hand to see Thomas win at TPC Sawgrass in person.

But the mood turned somber when Golf Channel interviewer Steve Sands asked Thomas about his late grandfather. Paul Thomas passed away in February, before the final round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open.

“How much of a part of him was with you today?” Sands asked.

“A lot,” Thomas said as he teared up. “Yeah, I wish I could talk to him but I know he’s watching.”

