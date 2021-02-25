Watch: Can Justin Thomas and Rory McIlroy make an ace with 50 balls each?

The European Tour has multiple times give pros 500 balls to make an ace.

Edoardo Molinari could not.

Brandon Stone could not.

Andy Sullivan could ... yes, he could. And the reaction was magnificent.

Justin Thomas and Rory McIlroy weren't offered 500 balls, but given 50 chances to make a hole-in-one from 148 yards earlier this year in Abu Dhabi. You can watch below to see how it played out.

    Two years ago, after a second fatal 737 MAX crash in five months, Boeing Co worked behind the scenes to urge aviation regulators not to ground the jet. Its efforts went as far as the White House, with Boeing's then-Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg calling former U.S. President Donald Trump to assure him the jet was safe. But Saturday's engine failure on a United Airlines 777, which produced jarring footage of an engine on fire and chunks of metal littering a Denver suburb - but no injuries - triggered a very different response inside Boeing.