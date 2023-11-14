WATCH: Justin Simmons intercepts Josh Allen pass on ‘Monday Night Football’

Two drives, two takeaways for the Denver Broncos.

After cornerback Ja’Quan McMillian forced and recovered a fumble on the Buffalo Bills’ first drive on Monday Night Football, safety Justin Simmons intercepted a Josh Allen pass on Buffalo’s second drive.

The pass was tipped by Bills receiver Gabe Davis and then hauled in by Simmons. Here’s video of the play, courtesy of Denver’s official Twitter/X page:

At the time of publication, the Broncos lead the Bills 3-0 midway through the first quarter.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire