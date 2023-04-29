WATCH: Justin Shorter reacts to being picked at 2023 NFL draft by the Bills

Justin Shorter is a member of the Buffalo Bills.

Like many, he appeared to celebrate the occasion at home with his loved ones.

Shorter was taken at No. 150 overall by Buffalo in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL draft. When the news came, Shorter’s close ones were ready for it, and caught the moment where his name flashed across the screen and he embraced those around him

Catch the moment on his social media post via Instagram below:

Related

Bills trade back with Commanders in Round 5 of 2023 NFL draft Yikes: Patriots draft pick looked beyond upset they selected him (video) 2023 NFL draft: Kaiir Elam loved one of the Bills' Day 2 picks

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire