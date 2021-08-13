WATCH: Justin Layne snags a key interception against the Eagles
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The Pittsburgh Steelers defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 24-16 on Thursday night in an NFL preseason affair.
A key moment in the third quarter saw the Steelers down 16-14 with the Eagles driving into their territory. Former Michigan State cornerback Justin Layne had the stopper, and the momentum shifter.
A 2nd and 8 pass from Nick Mullens was jumped by Layne and intercepted and returned to the 50 yard line. The Steelers would score the go-ahead and game-winning touchdown on the ensuing drive.
You can watch Justin Layne’s interception here:
PICKED! @_jlayne puts the @steelers in business. #PITvsPHI pic.twitter.com/QVwkUpyzRN
— NFL (@NFL) August 13, 2021
More Spartans in the NFL!
Former Michigan State football WR Cody White impresses in Steelers preseason game