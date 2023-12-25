WATCH: Justin Jefferson makes unreal catch to convert 3rd and 27

It was a losing effort for the Minnesota Vikings on Christmas Eve against the Detroit Lions, but Justin Jefferson looked like he hasn’t missed a beat since returning from injury.

Jefferson finished with six catches for 141 yards, and he reeled in his first touchdown grab since getting back to the field. That wasn’t his only highlight of the day, though.

Perhaps the best moment came with the Vikings facing a third and 27 deep in their own territory in the final two minutes. Nick Mullens heaved up a prayer ball to Jefferson who somehow came down with a circus catch for a conversion.

Unfortunately, Jefferson’s effort was not rewarded by his quarterback, who subsequently tossed an ugly interception to seal the game.

Brandon Powell being wide open and screaming for the ball and not getting it to him, on the game ending interception thrown by Nick Mullens is still wild to me #skol pic.twitter.com/nvFOWdLHa9 — Alex Micheletti (@AlexMicheletti) December 25, 2023

While it’s been a frustrating year for Jefferson’s team overall, he continues to look like a generational talent early in his NFL career.

