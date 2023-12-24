WATCH: Justin Jefferson makes first TD catch since returning from injury

It hasn’t been the season many hoped from former LSU star Justin Jefferson, who has been productive when on the field for the Vikings but has battled injuries.

He ultimately missed six games this season as he was placed on the injured reserve, and while he made his return on Dec. 10 against Las Vegas, he hadn’t found the end zone since getting back on the field.

That changed Sunday as Jefferson made an incredible touchdown snag in the corner of the end zone while falling out of bounds to cut Detroit’s lead to just three shortly before the halftime break.

Jefferson has turned in three straight 1,000-yard seasons to begin his career, including a 1,800-yard campaign last year. He sat at 682 yards and three touchdowns in seven games on the year entering the weekend, but as of publication, he has 85 yards and four catches to go with the touchdown.

