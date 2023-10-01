WATCH Justin Jefferson gets Vikings on the board early vs. Panthers

After an abysmal interception by Kirk Cousins to start the day, the Minnesota Vikings offense finally finds the end zone. Justin Jefferson beats his man and scores the first points for the Vikings as they take on the Carolina Panthers.

Jefferson has been the main target for Cousins, who has been having a rough start to the day. Jefferson has 37 yards on four receptions and that touchdown as the Vikings trim the early ten-point lead to three.

The acquisition of Cam Akers has shown early dividends as the Vikings run game has complemented the pass well, running at 5.5 yards per carry. O’Connell’s strategy of establishing the run seems to be working and is allowing for the offense to open up.

Cousins also showed a little creativity, getting out of the pocket and finding Jefferson on a scramble drill. Jefferson did a great job to sit down and wait for Cousins to find him.

