WATCH: Justin Jefferson’s first TD puts Vikings on top
Justin Jefferson finds the end zone for the first time in 2023, and it couldn’t have come at a better time.
Y'all wanna see the G.O.A.T. run across the field at @usbankstadium?
📺: @NFLonFOX pic.twitter.com/FLl4LWJQl3
— Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) September 24, 2023
Jefferson goes 52 yards after finding a bit of space behind the second level of the defense, and the Vikings take the lead 24-21.
Jefferson has been on an absolute tear, bringing in 5 receptions for 138 yards on the day, capped off by that touchdown.
That reception put quarterback Kirk Cousins over the 300-yard mark, as he has gone 24-of-36 for 304 yards and three touchdowns.
Jefferson is only 12 yards away from being the first player in NFL history to start a season with three straight games with 150+ receiving yards.
Cousins and this Vikings offense have been fighting an uphill battle as they were climbing out of a 21-10 hole from late in the third quarter.
Now, Cousins, Jefferson and the Minnesota offense seem to have found their stride in the midst of this shootout with the always-dangerous Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers.
Stay tuned with Vikings Wire for live updates.