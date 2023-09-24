WATCH: Justin Jefferson’s first TD puts Vikings on top

Justin Jefferson finds the end zone for the first time in 2023, and it couldn’t have come at a better time.

Jefferson goes 52 yards after finding a bit of space behind the second level of the defense, and the Vikings take the lead 24-21.

Jefferson has been on an absolute tear, bringing in 5 receptions for 138 yards on the day, capped off by that touchdown.

That reception put quarterback Kirk Cousins over the 300-yard mark, as he has gone 24-of-36 for 304 yards and three touchdowns.

Jefferson is only 12 yards away from being the first player in NFL history to start a season with three straight games with 150+ receiving yards.

Cousins and this Vikings offense have been fighting an uphill battle as they were climbing out of a 21-10 hole from late in the third quarter.

Now, Cousins, Jefferson and the Minnesota offense seem to have found their stride in the midst of this shootout with the always-dangerous Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers.

