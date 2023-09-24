Advertisement
WATCH: Justin Jefferson’s first TD puts Vikings on top

Saivion Mixson
·1 min read

Justin Jefferson finds the end zone for the first time in 2023, and it couldn’t have come at a better time.

Jefferson goes 52 yards after finding a bit of space behind the second level of the defense, and the Vikings take the lead 24-21.

Jefferson has been on an absolute tear, bringing in 5 receptions for 138 yards on the day, capped off by that touchdown.

That reception put quarterback Kirk Cousins over the 300-yard mark, as he has gone 24-of-36 for 304 yards and three touchdowns.

Jefferson is only 12 yards away from being the first player in NFL history to start a season with three straight games with 150+ receiving yards.

Cousins and this Vikings offense have been fighting an uphill battle as they were climbing out of a 21-10 hole from late in the third quarter.

Now, Cousins, Jefferson and the Minnesota offense seem to have found their stride in the midst of this shootout with the always-dangerous Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers.

