Watch: Justin Herbert unloads a deep shot to Tyron Johnson

Draft evaluators had many questions about Justin Herbert prior to the 2020 NFL Draft. His ability to throw downfield was not one of them. Herbert flashed that deep ball prowess on this huge scoring strike to Tyron Johnson against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers:





As with many deep touchdown passes, this play begins with the protection up front. The Chargers offensive line does a tremendous job of keeping Herbert clean on this play, allowing him to step into this downfield throw. Johnson gets behind the defense, pulls in the toss in stride, and is able to jaunt into the end zone for the score.

Herbert has made some rookie mistakes so far this season, but on the whole the rookie has been impressive. Plays like this are a huge reason why.