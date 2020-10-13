Watch: Justin Herbert hits Mike Williams for 64-yard touchdown

The Los Angeles Chargers’ offense had stalled. It faced a third-and-10 Monday at the Superdome with the game tied at 20-20. And Justin Herbert delivered in a big way.

The sixth overall pick out of Oregon connected with Mike Williams for a 64-yard touchdown play. How surprising was it? On the previous six drives for the Bolts, they had not gained 64 yards total.

Herbert victimized DB Patrick Robinson, who was caught looking as Williams raced by, caught the ball, and pranced into the end zone.





The score came after Los Angeles saw a 20-3 lead evaporate. Drew Brees connected with tight end Jared Cook on a long TD play to leave the score tied after Will Lutz’s PAT.



