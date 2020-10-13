Watch: Justin Herbert delivers sweet TD strike to Keenan Allen

Justin Herbert made a big-time play early in his Monday Night Football debut as the Los Angeles Chargers visited the New Orleans Saints.

Herbert rolled right and escaped pressure and delivered a strike to stellar wideout Keenan Allen for the 17-yard touchdown. The PAT failed so the lead remained at 6-0.





The TD play was set up by a 36-run from Justin Jackson, who is taking the place of star RB Austin Ekeler, who is on IR.





Both starting quarterbacks, Herbert and New Orleans’ Drew Brees were drafted by the Chargers. Herbert was a first-round pick in 2020. Brees was a second-rounder in 2001.

Have to wonder if this is the greatest amount of time quarterbacks that passed as drafted by the same faced each other.