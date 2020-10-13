Watch: Justin Herbert delivers sweet TD strike to Keenan Allen

Justin Herbert made a big-time play early in his Monday Night Football debut as the Los Angeles Chargers visited the New Orleans Saints.
Herbert rolled right and escaped pressure and delivered a strike to stellar wideout Keenan Allen for the 17-yard touchdown. The PAT failed so the lead remained at 6-0.
Herbert delivers a TD strike to @Keenan13Allen on the run! #BoltUp
📺: #LACvsNO on ESPN
📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/DQbEOUQ3Cv pic.twitter.com/6xqOoYbA0y
— NFL (@NFL) October 13, 2020
The TD play was set up by a 36-run from Justin Jackson, who is taking the place of star RB Austin Ekeler, who is on IR.
Justin Jackson BREAKING FREE 😤 @J_ManPrime21 @Chargers pic.twitter.com/CYALEeXbtM
— The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) October 13, 2020
Both starting quarterbacks, Herbert and New Orleans’ Drew Brees were drafted by the Chargers. Herbert was a first-round pick in 2020. Brees was a second-rounder in 2001.
Have to wonder if this is the greatest amount of time quarterbacks that passed as drafted by the same faced each other.