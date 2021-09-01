WATCH: Justin Fields’ top highlights from impressive preseason

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Luke Easterling
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Chicago Bears made a bold move in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft, trading up nine spots to grab Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields with the No. 11 overall pick.

It’s only been a few preseason games, but the future is already looking bright for the Bears’ new franchise passer.

Watch the video above to see some of the best highlights from Fields’ impressive exhibition action.

Recommended Stories