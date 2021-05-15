WATCH: Justin Fields throwing during second practice of Bears rookie minicamp

The Chicago Bears rookies returned to the practice field on Saturday for the second day of rookie minicamp. Following a thrilling first day of practice, which was headlined by Justin Fields’ impressive work, it was more of the same for Fields on Day 2.

While head coach Matt Nagy noted there were more mistakes on Saturday — due to the installation of additional plays — he was once again impressed by Fields.

Sure, the Bears released some brief highlights following the first day of practice, but it certainly wasn’t enough for a fan base starving for any footage of Fields at work.

On Saturday, members of the media were allowed to take video during the portion of practice where Fields was throwing. But there’s a new social media policy in effect where video from practice can only be available for 24 hours.

So, enjoy these videos of Fields throwing at rookie minicamp on Saturday while you can!

Justin Fields to Dazz Newsome. Per the #Bears social media policy, video from practice can be available for only 24 hours — so watch it before I must delete it. pic.twitter.com/CWV9W4jPLq — Sean Hammond (@sean_hammond) May 15, 2021

We got to film Justin Fields throwing today for a bit. Here are two throws from that period. #Bears pic.twitter.com/47iwLlsVhB — Zack Pearson (@Zack_Pearson) May 15, 2021

Went to check out this new Bears quarterback everyone’s talking about pic.twitter.com/nfY164IM6d — Kevin Fishbain (@kfishbain) May 15, 2021

