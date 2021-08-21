WATCH: Justin Fields takes vicious, illegal hit, loses helmet

In case you needed a reminder that tackle football can be a violent sport, we’ve got some video to jog your memory, and it involves former Ohio State and current Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields.

The former Heisman finalist didn’t get into the game until the second half in a preseason game against the Buffalo Bills this time. Despite fans going downright giddy about his entrance into the game, Fields didn’t have nearly the same success he had in his preseason debut against Miami last week.

On top of that, he’s lucky he didn’t get severely injured by a vicious hit from the Bills’ Andrew Smith, who somehow came off the edge unblocked and had an unabated free run on Fields. Smith, left his feet and went headhunting.

Memo to Da Bears — you might want to protect your first-round quarterback who the entire city of Chicago is worshipping right now a little better than that.

Justin Fields got hammered pic.twitter.com/9LeNfFcc4z — CJ Fogler (@cjzer0) August 21, 2021

Fields was jarred so hard that not only did his helmet come off, but his headband also went flying. The hit expectedly drew a flag, and we’re guessing the former Buckeye felt what was a scary moment for sure. He stayed in the game, so we don’t expect any negative injury news to come out of this, but welcome to the NFL I guess.

For the game, Fields completed just 9 of 19 passes for 89 yards. He also carried the ball four times for 46 yards during a 41-15 beatdown (enter preseason disclaimer here). He’ll look to build on his preseason action to date next Saturday against the Tennessee Titans.

