WATCH: Justin Fields scores a rushing TD vs. Packers

Brendan Sugrue
·1 min read

The Green Bay Packers may have scored the first points of the game, but the Chicago Bears got the first touchdown. After the Packers went up 3-0 on their opening possession, the Bears responded with a scoring drive of their own that resulted in six points.

The offense orchestrated a drive that took seven plays and went 71 yards, relying heavily on the ground game with a little trickery as well. It was capped by a three-yard rushing touchdown by quarterback Justin Fields.

Fields got the touchdown, but it was set up thanks to running back David Montgomery. The fourth-year veteran had four carries for 38 yards as the Bears pounded the ball down the field. He also was involved in a flea flicker that had Fields fire a pass to Equanimeous St. Brown.

The offense did its job out of the gate, but trail Green Bay 10-7 after the Packers responded with their own touchdown drive.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire

