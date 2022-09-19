WATCH: Justin Fields scores a rushing TD vs. Packers

The Green Bay Packers may have scored the first points of the game, but the Chicago Bears got the first touchdown. After the Packers went up 3-0 on their opening possession, the Bears responded with a scoring drive of their own that resulted in six points.

The offense orchestrated a drive that took seven plays and went 71 yards, relying heavily on the ground game with a little trickery as well. It was capped by a three-yard rushing touchdown by quarterback Justin Fields.

Fields got the touchdown, but it was set up thanks to running back David Montgomery. The fourth-year veteran had four carries for 38 yards as the Bears pounded the ball down the field. He also was involved in a flea flicker that had Fields fire a pass to Equanimeous St. Brown.

The offense did its job out of the gate, but trail Green Bay 10-7 after the Packers responded with their own touchdown drive.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire