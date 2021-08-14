WATCH: Justin Fields scores first preseason touchdown as Chicago Bear

Former Ohio State and current Chicago Bears’ quarterback Justin Fields has officially scored his first touchdown in the preseason.

It was a little bit of a slow start for the former Heisman Finalist, but he was able to grab a little momentum at the end of the first half by taking the Bears far enough down the field to kick a late field goal heading into halftime.

Fields then came out of the half and quickly completed a back foot, back-shoulder throw Rodney Adams for 25-yards on 1st and 15 from the Chicago 35-yard line. It was a gutsy throw, but one put in a place his guy could catch it in a 1:1 situation.

The drive would continue, and then from 2nd and goal from the 8-yard line, Fields rolled right, then left surveying the field. With nobody open, he then used his legs to get into the end zone easily for his first preseason touchdown as a Chicago Bear.

