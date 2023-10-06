Watch: Justin Fields nails longest completion of season to DJ Moore originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields is coming off a career-high in passing yardage, and he wasted no time in completing his longest pass of the season on Thursday against the Washington Commanders.

On the Bears’ third play from scrimmage, Fields got great protection in the pocket and fired a strike to Moore for a 58-yard gain, his longest completed pass of the season:

Justin Fields gets some time in the pocket and drops a perfect pass to DJ Moore for 58 yards. pic.twitter.com/SftxsFvWnE — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 6, 2023

Fields capped the drive off with a 20-yard touchdown pass to Moore to give the Bears a 7-0 lead after their first possession.

Fields is coming off his best statistical game of the season, throwing for 335 yards and four touchdowns in a 31-28 loss to the Denver Broncos at Soldier Field.

