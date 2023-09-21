Watch: Justin Fields and Luke Getsy hug it out after drama-filled week originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

It looks like there are no hard feelings between Justin Fields and Luke Getsy after a drama-filled week at Halas Hall.

Fields and the Bears' offensive coordinator hugged and waved for the cameras at practice Thursday afternoon, indicating that things are all good after the quarterback made comments to the media Wednesday about the coaching staff while airing out frustration over his early season struggles.

Hug it out guys, hug it out pic.twitter.com/3q0FIdBLcm — Bears Talk (@NBCSBears) September 21, 2023

Getsy wasn't taken aback or surprised by Fields' comments.

In his detailed explanation, Fields blamed himself while noting that he believes he's overthinking things on the field. To Fields, the influx of information from the Bears' staff and his own desire to run things perfectly to a tee caused him to be "robotic" in a Week 2 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Fields noted he wants to play more freely and use his instincts. He said his goal Sunday vs. the Kansas City Chiefs is to "just say 'F it' and go play. He later clarified his comments to note he places the blame squarely on himself and not the coaching.

Getsy understands where Fields is coming from. That frustration is natural for a young quarterback with the talent to be great who is still early on in his journey.

"I think as we talk about his evolution, he’s becoming an NFL quarterback, and I think that part of it, that experience and that style of play, I think he was … there’s a few plays in the game that he wishes he had different reactions," Getsy said Thursday at Halas Hall. "He refers to them as instincts, let his instincts take over, right? And that is real. That is what he has special talent. He has special instincts."

