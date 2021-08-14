WATCH: Justin Fields hits for long touchdown pass vs. Miami Dophins

Former Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields is starting to show signs of what he can become as the future face of the Chicago Bears. He scored his first touchdown in the preseason as a Bear earlier in the day, and now he has notched his first score through the air with a little deception.

With Fields gaining yards on the ground already in the game, it was clear the Miami defense was beginning to cheat a bit and begin looking into the backfield when he rolls out.

Knowing that, the team dialed up a play with Fields rolling out to the right, with action back to the left with tight end Jesse James sneaking out in the flat. With so much concern with Fields’ ability to make plays outside the pocket, the Dolphins lost track of James and Fields was able to throw a rainbow to the former Penn State tight end for an easy 30-yard score.

James was so wide open that he backpedaled into the end zone with nary a Dolphin around. Check it out below thanks to the official Twitter feed of the NFL.

Before that play, Fields was able to shake loose for a 21-yard scamper to show off the multiple ways he can move the football. If these types of performances continue to be the norm for the former Buckeye, it’s going to be hard to keep him off the field.

Fields’ day was a good one. He finished 14 of 20 for 142-yards and a touchdown through the air. He also rushed for 33 yards and a score, all in what amounted to over 2 quarters of action.

Not bad. Keep it going Fields because we are loving it.

