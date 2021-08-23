WATCH: Justin Fields got a rep with Allen Robinson today at Bears camp

As Justin Fields continues to drive the conversation surrounding his readiness to serve as the Bears starting quarterback, it’s become evident that Fields needs to start seeing reps with the starters.

While Fields has been making due with second and third-string players, it’s hard to justify those continued reps as most of those players won’t be on the team in a couple of weeks. If Fields is going to step in at some point this season — which seems certain — he needs to start working with those starters.

During Monday’s practice, Fields saw a few reps with some first-team wide receivers, including Allen Robinson, Darnell Mooney and Damiere Byrd. But he didn’t get to work with the starting offensive line or play against the starting defense. It’s Dalton who continues to get first-team reps.

Still, it was nice to see Fields and Robinson connecting — although there was one play where Fields threw a ball that was just out of Robinson’s reach, an indication that the pair need more reps to figure each other out.

Here’s a look at a connection Bears fans are looking forward to seeing often this season — when Fields inevitably gets the starting job.

JF1 to Arob in 7 on 7s pic.twitter.com/hXDmUGKUpl — Da Justin Fields TailGate Show ™️ (@DaTailGateShow) August 23, 2021

Here’s hoping we get to see more of this in Saturday’s preseason finale vs. Titans.

