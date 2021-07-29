WATCH: Justin Fields goes through drills at Bears training camp

The only thing more exciting than the Chicago Bears drafting Justin Fields in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft is actually seeing Justin Fields throw passes in a Bears uniform (sort of; more like training camp garb).

Check out this clip of Fields going through drills Thursday morning::

It’s Justin Fields at camp pic.twitter.com/GvlrkKyngK — Patrick Finley (@patrickfinley) July 29, 2021

The Bears drafted Fields 11th overall in the 2021 NFL draft after trading up with the New York Giants to secure his services. While veteran Andy Dalton is expected to begin the year as the starter, it’s Fields who represents hope and the future of the organization.

So, yeah, even a dropback against air means something right now.