WATCH: Justin Fields finds Ryan Griffin for Bears starting offense’s first TD of preseason

It was an ominous start for the Chicago Bears offense in their preseason finale against the Cleveland Browns, as they went three-and-out and totaled -1 yards on their opening possession.

There were shades of quarterback Justin Fields’ first NFL start from last season, which included a shaky performance by the offensive line.

But Chicago’s offense rebounded with an impressive seven-play, 80-yard scoring drive, where the offense found a nice rhythm and offensive coordinator Luke Getsy made some nice play calls.

Fields found tight end Ryan Griffin for a 22-yard touchdown, which marked the first touchdown for the Bears’ starting offense this preseason.

TE spike to get us on the board! 📺: #CHIvsCLE on FOX32 pic.twitter.com/2nZDzkbTpO — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) August 27, 2022

Fields went 5-of-5 for 55 yards and a touchdown on the drive.

The starting offense is expected to play for the first half against the Browns, where they’ll be looking to build on the momentum from that second drive.

The Bears lead the Browns 7-0 at the end of the first quarter.

