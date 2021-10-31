WATCH: Justin Fields embarrasses 49ers defense with epic TD run

The Chicago Bears made a wise move to trade up in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft for quarterback Justin Fields, and his dynamic play-making ability was put on display yet again Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers.

With just under 10 minutes left in the fourth quarter, and the Bears trailing by a touchdown, Fields turned a 4th-and-short attempt into an epic highlight, changing directions and weaving his way through the entire 49ers defense on his way to a 21-yard, game-tying touchdown.

Fields has dealt with his rookie struggles throughout the season so far, but it’s moments like these that remind Bears fans that they finally have something special at the game’s most important position.