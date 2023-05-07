WATCH: Justin Fields and D.J. Moore connect at Bears practice

It’s been two months since the Chicago Bears acquired wide receiver D.J. Moore from the Carolina Panthers but we’re finally getting the chance to see him on the field with his new quarterback. The Bears posted a video of Moore catching a pass from quarterback Justin Fields in a recent practice at Halas Hall that has fans already hyped for what’s to come in the regular season.

Sundays are gonna be fun 😏 pic.twitter.com/i9dH4gvu8e — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) May 7, 2023

Since coming into the league in 2018, Moore has quietly been one of the league’s best and most consistent receivers. He’s produced 5,201 career receiving yards and 21 touchdowns in just five seasons and now joins the Bears as their top receiving threat. The expectation is he will help lift Fields and the passing offense as they look to take a significant step in 2023.

This is the first practice footage of Moore since he was acquired from the Panthers in a trade involving the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. The Bears dealt the pick in exchange for multiple first and second-round picks as well as Moore to the Panthers, who selected quarterback Bryce Young.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire