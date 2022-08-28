WATCH: Justin Fields connects with Cole Kmet for Bears’ third TD vs. Browns

The Chicago Bears’ starting offense closed the preseason on a strong note with their third touchdown drive in Saturday’s game against the Cleveland Browns.

The offense mounted an 8-play, 62 yard scoring drive that culminated in 24-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Justin Fields to tight end Cole Kmet to put Chicago up 21-0 in the second quarter. It was Fields’ third touchdown pass of the night and his second to a tight end.

It was another efficient drive for the Bears offense, which included some nice completions from Fields and a fourth down conversion that led to the touchdown.

brb watching this on repeat all night 😍 📺: #CHIvsCLE on FOX32 pic.twitter.com/AaUR2qn3D1 — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) August 28, 2022

The Bears’ starting offense is done for the night, and they finished with 200 yards and three touchdown drives.

Fields went 14-of-16 for 156 yards, 3 touchdowns, 0 interceptions and a passer rating of 146.9. He also had 2 rushes for 11 yards.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire