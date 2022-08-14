WATCH: Justin Evans snags Saints second interception vs. Texans

Justin Evans with the PICK!!! DaMarcus Fields tips it and Fields snags it! 📺: FOX-8 pic.twitter.com/TfohwmYkIJ — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) August 14, 2022

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Justin Evans has been away from football for the last two seasons. He missed 2020 after starting the season on the physically unable to perform list and then did not play in 2021 as he focused on his recovery. Returning to the league this season with the New Orleans Saints, Evans has a chance to revitalize his career after being derailed by injuries. He started that journey off with a bang in his preseason debut with the Saints.

Houston Texans quarterback Jeff Driskel uncorked a deep shot to Chad Beebe who looked to have a step on Saints cornerback DaMarcus Fields. Fields though didn’t give up on the play and made an impact at the catch point causing the pass to be tipped in the air. That’s when Evans saw and made good on the opportunity, diving to finish the play with an interception. He then quickly got back up to his feet for a big return. Evans starts off his return to the NFL with great momentum that he’ll look to build on throughout the rest of the preseason.

