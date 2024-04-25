Watch: Jurgen Klopp apologises to Liverpool fans after Everton Merseyside derby defeat

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp apologised to fans for the Merseyside derby defeat at Everton on Wednesday night (24 April).

The German’s last visit to Goodison Park ended in his first defeat there, having previously won two and drawn five, after goals from Jarrad Branthwaite and Dominic Calvert-Lewin left their chances of overhauling their rivals Arsenal and Manchester City in tatters.

“I can only apologise for today to the people. It is very disappointing. We played the game Everton wanted and they scored two goals from set-pieces. We should have done better but we didn’t,” said Klopp.