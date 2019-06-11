Watch Jurassic Park react sadly to Warriors' Game 5 win over Raptors originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

Raptors fans have had plenty to cheer about during the NBA playoffs. But Monday's Game 5 clearly didn't end the way they wanted.

Some reports estimated nearly 20,000 people were standing outside of Scotiabank Arena in "Jurassic Park" on Monday night, eagerly awaiting what they hoped would be the first NBA championship in Canadian history. But after Draymond Green blocked Kyle Lowry's 3-point try as the final buzzer sounded to clinch the 106-105 victory for the Warriors, there was no shortage of disappointed fans, both inside and outside of the arena.

See for yourself:

And we're off to Game 6 pic.twitter.com/jZO62OXsuV — TSN (@TSN_Sports) June 11, 2019

The Raptors led by six until Klay Thompson's 3-pointer with 2:32 remaining cut the deficit in half. Steph Curry then pulled Golden State even with a trey, after which Thompson put the Dubs in front with his seventh 3-pointer of the night.

That proved to be the decisive basket, as Green's clutch block of Lowry's shot attempt preserved the win and forced a Game 6 back in Oakland on Thursday night.

Jurassic Park surely will be packed to the brim for that as well, and if the Warriors have it their way, those Raptors fans will be massively disappointed yet again.